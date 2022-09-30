Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys 199 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,267 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Argus dropped their price target on Splunk from $171.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.39.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $77.80 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.43 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.07.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.