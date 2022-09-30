Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires 1,380 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $229,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $771,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 240,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $550,000.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SUSC opened at $21.80 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.60.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.