Security Financial Services INC. Buys Shares of 5,759 First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $38.24 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $48.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.90.
First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
