Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,501 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,963,220,000 after buying an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $747,950,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cigna by 25.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after buying an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cigna by 11.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,435,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $343,951,000 after buying an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $280.56 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $296.29. The firm has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,198,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,700 shares of company stock worth $10,648,296 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

