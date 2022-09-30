Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 3,874 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,794 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ZION. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $51.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.99. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $202,379.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $722,270. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Further Reading

