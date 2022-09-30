Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 610 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Progressive Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

NYSE PGR opened at $118.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.55. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $129.76.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

