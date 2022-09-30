Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 11,873 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,526,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,239,803,000 after purchasing an additional 500,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,527,000 after acquiring an additional 900,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Eaton by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,157,799,000 after acquiring an additional 752,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $1,235,314,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $134.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

