Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 11,667 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,667 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,714,000 after purchasing an additional 300,898 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,548,000 after purchasing an additional 396,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,368,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,405,000 after purchasing an additional 777,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MetLife Stock Performance

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

Shares of MET opened at $61.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.72 and a 200 day moving average of $65.50. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.