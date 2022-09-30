Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,594,412,000 after purchasing an additional 400,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $744,840,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,727,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $183.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.84. The company has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

