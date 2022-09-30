Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,357 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Evergy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 89,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV raised its holdings in Evergy by 198.3% in the second quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 27.2% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Trading Down 4.3 %

EVRG opened at $60.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.21 and its 200-day moving average is $67.44. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 64.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

About Evergy



Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

