Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGX. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 384,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,466,000 after purchasing an additional 197,774 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 75,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 21,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $1,923,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $124.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

