Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 168 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,110,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,932 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after buying an additional 1,423,102 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 236.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,632,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $408,116,000 after buying an additional 1,146,401 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,322,766,000 after buying an additional 903,653 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 743.0% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 609,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $152,372,000 after buying an additional 537,126 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $216.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.14 and a 200-day moving average of $241.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $166.44 and a 1-year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $8.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.83%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

