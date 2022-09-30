Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.55-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.50 billion-$36.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.70 billion. Honeywell International also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $170.07 on Friday. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $228.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.86. The company has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $210.08.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after buying an additional 110,490 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $158,372,000 after buying an additional 56,061 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 488,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,975,000 after buying an additional 18,245 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23.5% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 435,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,701,000 after purchasing an additional 82,845 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

