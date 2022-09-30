Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.05-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.20.
Shares of CAH stock opened at $67.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.76.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 29.73%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.
