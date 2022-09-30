SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SEDG. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $359.68.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 8.3 %

SEDG opened at $235.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.02, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $200.86 and a one year high of $389.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total transaction of $406,519.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 182,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,816,670.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total value of $406,519.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,309 shares in the company, valued at $54,816,670.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,571 shares of company stock worth $6,045,781. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $2,458,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $15,712,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 43,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 22,696 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

