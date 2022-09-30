Toro (NYSE:TTC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.07-$4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.51 billion-$4.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.50 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Northcoast Research raised Toro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $86.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Toro has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $106.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $365,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,266.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,985.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $365,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,266.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,371 shares of company stock worth $1,664,872. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toro

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Toro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Toro by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after purchasing an additional 719,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Toro by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,921,000 after purchasing an additional 78,507 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 233.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 85,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 59,932 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Toro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,590,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

