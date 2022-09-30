Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on KR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kroger to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Shares of KR opened at $44.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. Kroger has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,553,000 after purchasing an additional 118,720 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Kroger by 175.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,943,000 after purchasing an additional 832,615 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $71,410,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Kroger by 323.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 869,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,863,000 after acquiring an additional 663,901 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Kroger by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 536,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after acquiring an additional 14,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

