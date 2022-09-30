Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,693 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2,214.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

