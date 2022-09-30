River Road Asset Management LLC Has $9.86 Million Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of NortonLifeLock worth $9,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1,047.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468,669 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,524,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,395 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 821.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,396,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028,030 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth about $60,927,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,923,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

Insider Activity at NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

In related news, President Ondrej Vlcek purchased 456,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares in the company, valued at $75,659,568.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NLOK opened at $20.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.71. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $30.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.32 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 565.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.