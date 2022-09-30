Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 8,699 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 22,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,167 shares of company stock worth $2,190,623. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

ZTS stock opened at $150.95 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.77 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

