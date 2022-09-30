Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,261,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 349,035 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 2.61% of Carpenter Technology worth $35,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. American Trust grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 11,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 977,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,055,000 after acquiring an additional 636,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Trading Down 4.7 %

CRS stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $44.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average is $34.87.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -77.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRS shares. Cowen upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.