Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $35.60 Million Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,567 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.18% of Insight Enterprises worth $35,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSIT. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 173.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,790,000 after acquiring an additional 477,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 379.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,939,000 after acquiring an additional 324,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 408,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,515,000 after acquiring an additional 101,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,897,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,233,000 after acquiring an additional 43,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 8.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,657,000 after acquiring an additional 39,434 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 27,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.98 per share, with a total value of $2,546,482.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,150,827 shares in the company, valued at $390,094,721.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $191,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 27,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,482.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,150,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,094,721.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,644 over the last ninety days. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $83.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.66 and its 200-day moving average is $94.66. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.

About Insight Enterprises

(Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Featured Stories

