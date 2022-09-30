Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 4,012 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.89% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $32,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 61.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 249.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,110.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,041.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $100.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $121.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.65.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.43 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

