Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,111 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Acadia Healthcare worth $25,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Healthcare

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $500,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,169.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $412,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,092,359.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $500,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,169.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,094 shares of company stock worth $2,788,568. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $79.90 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $86.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $651.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.88.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.