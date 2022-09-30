Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 7,150 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,454,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 6.65% of Modine Manufacturing worth $36,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 827,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 145,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $18,664,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MOD. DA Davidson increased their target price on Modine Manufacturing to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

In other news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $261,689.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,320.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

MOD stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $679.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.