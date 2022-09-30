Fintel (LON:FNTL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $168.50

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 168.50 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 180.50 ($2.18), with a volume of 28485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168.50 ($2.04).

Fintel Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 186.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 199.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £182.89 million and a P/E ratio of 1,093.75.

Fintel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. Fintel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insider Transactions at Fintel

Fintel Company Profile

In other news, insider Matthew Lloyd Timmins bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £8,850 ($10,693.57). In other news, insider Neil Martin Stevens bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £48,750 ($58,905.27). Also, insider Matthew Lloyd Timmins acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £8,850 ($10,693.57). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 47,942 shares of company stock worth $9,168,980.

Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech & Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized wealth managers.

