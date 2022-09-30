Avingtrans plc (AVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 27th

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVGGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This is an increase from Avingtrans’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:AVG opened at GBX 437.49 ($5.29) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 443.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 446.58. Avingtrans has a 12-month low of GBX 375.75 ($4.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 492.38 ($5.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £140.61 million and a P/E ratio of 2,388.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

