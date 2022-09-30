Ferguson plc (FERG) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $1.91 on December 8th

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.91 per share on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $104.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $102.42 and a 12 month high of $183.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FERG shares. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £190 ($229.58) to £145 ($175.21) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £122 ($147.41) to GBX 9,800 ($118.41) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £136.50 ($164.93) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7,601.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferguson

About Ferguson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 12.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 23.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 110.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 100.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

