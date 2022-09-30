Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (RFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

RFI opened at $11.78 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

