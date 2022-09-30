MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Has $2.84 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.3% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Capital International Investors increased its stake in AbbVie by 162.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,433,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after buying an additional 4,206,711 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,533,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,074,000 after buying an additional 1,874,609 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $142.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $252.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.33.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

