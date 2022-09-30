Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,381 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Access Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.9% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,983,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,616,000 after purchasing an additional 533,700 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4,240.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV opened at $142.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $175.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.33.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus decreased their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

