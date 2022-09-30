Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 108 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,783 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $199.20 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.93 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.75. The stock has a market cap of $124.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.57.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

