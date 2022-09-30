Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Prudential Financial worth $30,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $86.30 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.68.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.56 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.15.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.