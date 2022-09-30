TCW Group Inc. Sells 1,104 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,340,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,145,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,886,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $46.65 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $121.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.75.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.75. The company had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. Equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.13.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.