The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,695 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.8% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 63.7% during the second quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 114,808 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,838,000 after acquiring an additional 44,696 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 11,336 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $179.63. The company has a market cap of $177.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

About Walt Disney



The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

