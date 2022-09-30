Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.67 and last traded at $6.74. 66,091 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,679,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -26.16 and a beta of -1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMM. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,593,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 628.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,293,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507,555 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $63,972,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 65.5% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,178,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,602,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 26.4% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 29,326,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,303 shares during the last quarter. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

