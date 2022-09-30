Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.67 and last traded at $6.74. 66,091 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,679,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th.
Full Truck Alliance Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -26.16 and a beta of -1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance
About Full Truck Alliance
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Full Truck Alliance (YMM)
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.