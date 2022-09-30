Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Given New $110.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $86.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $95.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $654,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $932,000. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 448.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 167,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,247,000 after purchasing an additional 136,760 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,713,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

