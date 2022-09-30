Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Down 2.9%

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $71.41 and last traded at $71.78. Approximately 10,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 491,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.03 and a 200-day moving average of $78.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $393.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.20 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 18.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $160,861.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 81.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 7.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

See Also

