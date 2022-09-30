Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MEI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Methode Electronics Price Performance

NYSE:MEI opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average of $41.28. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 8.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Methode Electronics

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,800,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methode Electronics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth about $376,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Stories

