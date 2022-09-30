Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Drops By 61.9%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the August 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $249,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 100.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.