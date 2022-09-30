Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Trading Up 10.1%

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO)’s stock price was up 10.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.84 and last traded at C$7.84. Approximately 167,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 448,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.12.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ELD shares. Cormark lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.70.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96. The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.43.

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$272.44 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

