Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.27

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.27 and last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 46054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLIT. Barclays raised their price objective on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Harmonic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Harmonic Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmonic

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $157.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $608,725.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 253,585 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,726. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmonic

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Harmonic by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

