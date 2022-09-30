Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $45.88

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.88 and last traded at $45.96, with a volume of 7169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.55.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $72,794.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 87.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,325,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,969,000 after purchasing an additional 618,360 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth about $37,976,000. Harbor Spring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth about $19,703,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,520,000. Finally, CQS US LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,417,000.
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
