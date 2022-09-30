Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $45.88

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.88 and last traded at $45.96, with a volume of 7169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.55.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $318.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $72,794.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 87.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,325,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,969,000 after purchasing an additional 618,360 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth about $37,976,000. Harbor Spring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth about $19,703,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,520,000. Finally, CQS US LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,417,000.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

