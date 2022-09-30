SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.22–$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $111.00 million-$113.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.08 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.70–$0.64 EPS.
SecureWorks Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $678.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.86. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90.
SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. SecureWorks’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.
In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $118,249.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 395,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,454.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 55.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 25,670 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.
