Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Short Interest Down 17.2% in September

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 43,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.1 days.

Brooge Energy Price Performance

Brooge Energy stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. Brooge Energy has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87.

Get Brooge Energy alerts:

About Brooge Energy

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. The company operates phase I facility that comprises 14 storage tanks with an aggregate geometric capacity of 399,324 cbm for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.