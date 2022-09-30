Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Short Interest Down 17.2% in September

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 43,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.1 days.
Brooge Energy Price Performance
Brooge Energy stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. Brooge Energy has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87.
About Brooge Energy
