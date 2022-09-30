MAI Capital Management Purchases 10,897 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter worth $38,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1,515.2% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $644,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,560,826.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,195 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.32.

Shares of APTV opened at $80.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.55, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.