Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $23.42 Million Stock Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,761,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 58,665 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 2.73% of Triumph Group worth $23,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,908,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,810,000 after buying an additional 690,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,335,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,270,000 after buying an additional 640,237 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,086,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 949.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 476,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,056,000 after buying an additional 431,460 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,336,000 after buying an additional 198,126 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group Price Performance

NYSE:TGI opened at $8.82 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $349.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

