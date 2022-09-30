Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $7.99 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 43.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.79.

NYSE:PLD opened at $101.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.07 and a 200-day moving average of $133.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.73 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

