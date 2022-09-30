13,451 Shares in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 73,894 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 137,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 329.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 502,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,272,000 after buying an additional 385,462 shares in the last quarter.

ILF stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $31.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

