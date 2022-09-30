River Road Asset Management LLC Has $12.21 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,676 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $12,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 151,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 35,694 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,466,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,202,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 87,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,160,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,413,000 after acquiring an additional 92,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.